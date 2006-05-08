Essex Green: Great Pop, Magical Singers

The Essex Green is a pop band based out of Brooklyn that has created its own blend of classic harmonies (like The Mamas and the Papas or The Monkees) and modern sensibilities (like The Shins). This blend comes from the fact that despite the current urban location of the band, their roots are in Vermont.

The band splits the songwriting and singing duties pretty evenly between their three main members: Chris Ziter, Sasha Bell and Jeff Baron. When recording a new album, they bring in friends and guest musicians to assist and create a mix of genres and styles.

Their latest album, Cannibal Sea, was released on Merge Records this past March. The album tries to convey the wanderlust and desire for a quiet oceanfront that the pressures of the big city can elicit in a group of urban dwellers.

Copyright 2006 XPN