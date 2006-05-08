A Top CIA Official Retires Under Cloud of Suspicion

Even as its new chief executive is nominated, the CIA's recently retired third-ranking official is under investigation for possible improper relations with a defense contractor. Newsweek magazine's Michael Isikoff says federal investigators are investigating Kyle "Dusty" Foggo, who until Monday held the post of CIA executive director.

The scrutiny is placed on Foggo's longtime links to Brent Wilkes, a defense contractor who has been tied to disgraced Rep. Randy "Duke" Cunningham's bribery case. In a recent article, "Intelligence: Goss Goes Out -- But the CIA Struggles On," Isikoff reports that the CIA is conducting its own internal investigation, into whether Foggo helped steer contracts to Wilkes.

Foggo had served for decades as a CIA agent. Porter Goss, who resigned as the chief of the CIA Friday, elevated Foggo into the job of executive director when Goss came over form Capitol Hill to the spy agency.

