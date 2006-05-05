© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Online Game Peers into Life in Darfur Refugee Camp

By Michele Norris
Published May 5, 2006 at 12:55 PM CDT

A new online, interactive video game gives players a glimpse of what it's like to be a refugee in the Darfur region of Sudan. In "Darfur Is Dying," players take on the role of refugees searching for food, shelter and safety, while avoiding the wrath of the murderous Janjaweed militia.

University of Southern California graduate student Susana Ruiz, the game's creator, talks to Michele Norris about the project, including the particular challenge she faced to create a game that would hold players' interest -- and stir their conscience.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Michele Norris
See stories by Michele Norris