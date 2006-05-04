© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Palestinians Struggle Under Aid Withdrawal

By Eric Westervelt
Published May 4, 2006

Because Hamas is listed as a terrorist group, the USAID has had to shut down a big project in the West Bank and Gaza aimed at helping the Palestinian economy develop viable private-sector markets and boost job creation.

The withdrawal of support has been a major blow to Palestinians, long dependent on foreign aid, whose only job-creation engine for years has been the corrupt Palestinian Authority.

For example, USAID money planned for educating businessmen, bankers, brokers and investors on building a better stock exchange and expanding markets will now go to NGOs for direct humanitarian food aid.

Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
