Palestinians Struggle Under Aid Withdrawal

Because Hamas is listed as a terrorist group, the USAID has had to shut down a big project in the West Bank and Gaza aimed at helping the Palestinian economy develop viable private-sector markets and boost job creation.

The withdrawal of support has been a major blow to Palestinians, long dependent on foreign aid, whose only job-creation engine for years has been the corrupt Palestinian Authority.

For example, USAID money planned for educating businessmen, bankers, brokers and investors on building a better stock exchange and expanding markets will now go to NGOs for direct humanitarian food aid.

