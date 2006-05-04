© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defiant Moussaoui Sent to 'Super-Max' Prison

By Larry Abramson
Published May 4, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

A federal judge sentences al-Qaida conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui to life in prison, following a jury's finding Wednesday. Speaking in court, Moussaoui declared victory over the United States.

But Judge Leonie Brinkema told Moussaoui that everyone else in the courtroom would be able to live free, while he would spend the rest of his life in the ultra-high-security type of prison known as super-max. She said it is "absolutely clear who won."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNPR
Larry Abramson
Larry Abramson is NPR's National Security Correspondent. He covers the Pentagon, as well as issues relating to the thousands of vets returning home from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
See stories by Larry Abramson