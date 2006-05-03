Mexican Senate Passes Drug Legalization Law

Despite reports that he supported a bill that would decriminalize possession of small amounts of some controlled substances, Mexican President Vicente Fox refused to sign the bill into law, saying it "needs changes." Robert Siegel talks with Sam Enriquez of The Los Angeles Times.

Proponents say the measure would empower law enforcement to focus on major drug trafficking. The bill, extremely liberal compared to U.S. regulations, would affect possession of cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine and other substances. The bill has been sent back to the Mexican congress.

Under the proposal, selling drugs -- or using illegal drugs in public -- would remain a crime. But it wouldn't stop local police from questioning anyone possessing drugs, or imposing a fine. It would, however, halt jailing anyone over 18 years of age who possess less than a few joints of marijuana, a couple of Ecstasy pills, a half gram of cocaine, or a spoonful of heroin.

