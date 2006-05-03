Lynn Miles Looks at 'Love Sweet Love'

Canadian folk singer-songwriter Lynn Miles has never been afraid to explore the darker sides of her own life, and the result is a bittersweet collection of tunes for her latest CD, Love Sweet Love.

She recently visited the NPR West studios in Culver City, Calif., to talk about her songwriting process -- and also to play a couple of tunes, live and solo.

"I write a lot of melancholy -- but I like to write a little hope, too... I want to connect with people, and this is how I connect," Miles says. "Sometimes I think it's very important to go through things and let them happen, rather than avoid them. You're that much stronger when you come out the other side."

