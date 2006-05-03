© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

For Teddy Thompson, Music's a Family Affair

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 3, 2006 at 5:11 PM CDT
Teddy Thompson

It is hard to discuss Teddy Thompson's music without drawing connections to his parents, the folk-rock legends Richard and Linda Thompson. This becomes even harder when Teddy collaborates with them on his albums, as he has done on his latest release, Separate Ways.

Teddy was born on a commune in London and had already formed his own band by the time he was 18. After he graduated school, he decided to relocate to Los Angeles. He developed a cult following by playing live solo gigs and recording demos. He was picked up by Virgin Records in 2000 and released his solo self-titled debut.

Teddy encouraged his mother to come out of retirement, and co-produced her first album in 17 years, Fashionably Late. On Separate Ways, released this past February, Teddy enlisted his father's remarkable guitar skills and performs a duet with his mother (the hidden track is a cover of an Everly Brothers song). He got assists not only from his parents but also Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Fairport Convention drummer Dave Mattacks and Garth Hudson, the legendary keyboard maestro of The Band.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye