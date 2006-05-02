Roth Returns with Life and Death of 'Everyman'

Everyman, the latest novel from author Philip Roth, is a story about aging and illness. It chronicles a man's life -- through his sicknesses and, ultimately, his death. But as Roth tells Robert Siegel, it's also a book about a man trying very hard to stay alive. Its protagonist is a New York ad man, whose ill health and disastrous marriages fill him with regret at the twilight of his life.

The Pulitzer-winning author discusses Everyman, which he describes as a "medical biography," offers his own thoughts on mortality and talks about the writing process.

