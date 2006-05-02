© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
New Orleans Leaders Float Emergency Plan

By Cheryl Corley
Published May 2, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin and other officials lay out new evacuation plans for the city, nearly nine months after it was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. With the revamped strategy focused on helping those without transportation leave, Nagin reassured residents that looting would be prevented.

Nagin, who faces a runoff election for his post on May 20, says the detailed plan for a total evacuation in the event of a huge storm was worked out over several months, with the help of the federal government. The plan would use buses and trains to get people out of the city.

New Orleans is getting ready for another hurricane season, which begins on June 1.

