U.S. Hamas Policy Not Proactive, Experts Say

The U.S. approach to the Hamas government in the Palestinian territories -- depriving it of foreign aid -- is too simplistic, policy analysts say. The United States and its European allies have linked monetary aid to demands that Hamas recognize Israel and renounce violence. But experts say that policy may not be sustainable.

Experts on the Middle East say it is time for some creative thinking - but they are not seeing creativity in the Bush administration. In their view, U.S. policy seems to be based on one simple hope: that Palestinians blame Hamas for their troubles and demand new elections and change.

