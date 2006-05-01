Jamie Lidell: Reinventing Electronic Music

Jamie Lidell's goal is to reinvent electronic music, to add a little soul and turn it into music for a little living and a little loving." He has drawn comparisons to Prince, Sly and the Family Stone and Little Richard. He is classified as an electronica artist, but his music actually ranges from funk to pop to beat boxing.

The British musician's live shows feature outrageous costumes and visual effects, in addition to his myriad supply of samples, loops and sound effects. Most of his costumes are actually composed of film, video tape and CDs; he refers to them as his "media suits."

His latest album, Multiply, continues to break new ground in the British Electronica scene since its release in June of 2005.

