Iran Defies Security Council, Enriches Uranium

Iran has enriched uranium -- and defied the U.N. Security Council, says the International Atomic Energy Agency. The finding sets the stage for a showdown in the Security Council, which is expected to meet next week to discuss punitive measures against the Islamic republic.

Russia and China have been reluctant to endorse sanctions against Iran, but the council's three other veto-wielding members have said a strong response is in order.

The IAEA report to the council focuses on an array of nuclear activities in Iran. They include Iran's ongoing uranium enrichment program, experiments with small amounts of plutonium, and a possible program that combines work on high explosives, missiles, and uranium. In all of these areas, the report concluded, Iran has not been fully forthcoming with the agency.

Next week, the Security Council will face the question of how to respond. Both the United States and Great Britain indicated at the United Nations that they would begin consultations soon over a resolution that would make it mandatory for Iran to end its uranium enrichment.

