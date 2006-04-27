© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
On Display: Government Security for the Future

By Robert Siegel
Published April 27, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT
Makers say laser grips for guns help improve a shooter's aim: The red line of the laser is very close to the flight line of the bullet.
Raul Moreno, NPR
/
Makers say laser grips for guns help improve a shooter's aim: The red line of the laser is very close to the flight line of the bullet.

In post-Sept. 11 America, security sells, even better than before. There's evidence of that at the Washington Convention Center this week, where GOVSEC 2006, the Government Security Expo and Conference, is taking place.

Vendors are selling bigger mobile emergency centers, improved mobile surveillance towers, bomb-investigating robots, Segway scooters for police, gun-mounted laser sights, sharper knives and glitzier badges.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.