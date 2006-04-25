© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gas Prices Play Big on the Campaign Trail

By Brian Naylor
Published April 25, 2006 at 5:42 PM CDT

When gas prices spike in an election year, political candidates scramble to offer their ideas for improving the system. Recent record-high gas prices have lawmakers from both parties demanding answers -- and possibly seeking a political advantage.

Democrats are pouncing on the price rise, hoping that voters this fall will blame the Republicans, the party in power. GOP lawmakers, meanwhile, have been trying to deflect the blame, saying Democrats blocked proposals to increase domestic energy production.

It's not clear whether Congress can do much, if anything, to drastically change gas prices. There are expected to be more hearings and more calls for legislation and investigations. But in the end, Republicans know if prices don't come down, voters are unlikely to be in a forgiving mood this fall.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
See stories by Brian Naylor