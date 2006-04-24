Police Entry Case Heard in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case about police entering a home without a warrant. Police in a Utah community looked through a window, and saw adults trying to restrain a young man, who then punched one of the adults.

The police entered the home without a warrant, and the occupants were charged with misdemeanors. Lower courts, deeming the entry unconstitutional, have ruled that evidence from the scene can not be used in court.

