© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jury Deliberates on Moussaoui's Sentence

By Larry Abramson,
Robert Siegel
Published April 24, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The jury has begun deliberations in the death-penalty trial of confessed al-Qaida conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui. The prosecution has argued that because Moussaoui played a role in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he should receive the death penalty. The defense maintains that Moussaoui should be spared the martyr's death he seeks.

At the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., lawyers on both sides of the case made their final arguments Monday.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNPR
Larry Abramson
Larry Abramson is NPR's National Security Correspondent. He covers the Pentagon, as well as issues relating to the thousands of vets returning home from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
See stories by Larry Abramson
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.