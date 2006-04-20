© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
U.S.-Russia Accusations Fly, and Relations Turn Icy

By Gregory Feifer
Published April 20, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Last month, Washington accused Moscow of giving Iraq military intelligence during the U.S.-led invasion in 2003. Now, officials in Moscow say the United States is holding up Russia's accession to the World Trade Organization.

Deteriorating ties between the White House and the Kremlin in recent months have prompted talk of a new Cold War. Some foreign policy analysts say that's because Moscow doesn't share Western values -- which Western countries have been slow to understand.

Gregory Feifer
Gregory Feifer reports for NPR from Moscow, covering Russia's resurgence under President Vladimir Putin and the country's transition to the post-Putin era. He files from other former Soviet republics and across Russia, where he's observed the effects of the country's vast new oil wealth on an increasingly nationalistic society as well as Moscow's rekindling of a new Cold War-style opposition to the West.