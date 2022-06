Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA) has been in the Senate for 44 years. He talks about his new book, America Back on Track.

In the book, Kennedy describes lapses he sees in America's ideals and how he would take steps to recover those basic values. Kennedy touches on health care, national security, globalization and the environment, among other topics, in outlining his proposed reforms.

