Donald Fagen Goes the Solo Route

Jazz-pop pioneer and Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen has a new solo album, Morph the Cat. And to support the CD's release, Fagen is doing something he has rarely done before: Tour as a solo act.

Fagen's new album represents the final work in a trilogy that he started in 1982. The lyrics are classic Fagen, with dark overtones and surprising concepts, including the impending-alien-attack theme of "Mary Shut the Gate."

This session originally aired March 10, 2006.

