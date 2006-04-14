The Words of Rev. William Sloane Coffin

Rev. William Sloane Coffin, who died Wednesday at the age of 81 of congestive heart failure, was known as a civil rights activist and outspoken critic of the Vietnam War.

As the chaplain of Yale University during the 1960s, Coffin became an active voice for civil rights. In the 1970s, he was the head of the Riverside Church in Manhattan, which was long known for its social agenda.

Hear an interview with Rev. Coffin originally broadcast in October, 1985.

