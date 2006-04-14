© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Delta, Pilots Find Common Ground on Contract

By Jack Speer
Published April 14, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Delta Air Lines and its pilots' union have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract, according to a federal mediator. No details of the deal have been announced, but the company was seeking significant cuts in pay and benefits to reduce its cost. Delta had asked a federal bankruptcy judge to void its pilots contract. The union had threatened to strike if the contract was nullified. Delta pilots will vote on the tentative deal.

Jack Speer
Jack Speer is a newscaster at NPR in Washington, DC. In this role he reports, writes, edits, and produces live hourly updates which air during NPR programming.