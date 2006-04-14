Delta, Pilots Find Common Ground on Contract

Delta Air Lines and its pilots' union have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract, according to a federal mediator. No details of the deal have been announced, but the company was seeking significant cuts in pay and benefits to reduce its cost. Delta had asked a federal bankruptcy judge to void its pilots contract. The union had threatened to strike if the contract was nullified. Delta pilots will vote on the tentative deal.

