© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Giant Rabbit Menaces English Farmers

Published April 10, 2006 at 5:00 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with a Wallace and Grommit moment, the real life curse of the monster rabbit. Furious villagers in England say a giant rabbit is munching up the leeks, onions and carrots in their gardens. They've spotted the brown and black monster, as they call it, and it's bigger than a dog. It leaves behind huge paw prints. To protect their greens, the gardeners have hired armed guards. But they predict the were-rabbit will probably outsmart them. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.