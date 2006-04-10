Article Outlines U.S. Plans to Bomb Iran

The Bush administration is looking at how a U.S. bombing campaign may lead to a regime change in Iran, according to a new article by Seymour Hersh in The New Yorker. "The Iran Plans: Would President Bush Go to War to Stop Tehran from Getting the Bomb?" appears in the April 17 issue.

Hersh says that his sources at the Pentagon have said the Bush administration is looking at how a U.S. bombing campaign may lead to a regime change in Iran.

Monday at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, President Bush was asked whether the United States would allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. He said the United States does not want the Iranians to have a nuclear weapon, or the capacity or knowledge to acquire one.

Adding that other countries agree with Washington on Iran, the president said the international community will work together, citing "the doctrine of prevention." Bush dismissed as "wild speculation" the idea that the United States already has a plan to attack Iran.

