Neko Case Continues to Shift on ' Fox Confessor'

Singer and songwriter Neko Case has spent the last few years trying to put some distance between herself and the default description of her music as alt-country.

Since her 2002 collection, Blacklisted, Case has moved toward pop -- most obviously as a member of the Vancouver group the New Pornographers. The 35-year-old native of the Pacific Northwest recently released her fourth CD, Fox Confessor Brings the Flood.

