Blasts Kill Dozens at Shiite Mosque in Baghdad

At least 70 people have been killed and more than 140 wounded in a deadly bombing at a Shiite mosque in Baghdad. The explosion struck just after 3 p.m. local time, as worshippers left the Buratha mosque in northern Baghdad following afternoon prayers.

Eyewitness accounts say that when a suicide bomber detonated a charge on the street, the crowd ran back into the mosque. Two more bombers followed the crowd into the mosque and blew themselves up inside the packed building, according to reports.

There are conflicting reports about whether the bombers were women or whether they were men dressed in women's clothing.

