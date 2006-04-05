Wreckless Eric: Punk Survivor

Hailing from Sussex, England, singer-songwriter Wreckless Eric gained notoriety in the U.K. punk-rock scene in the late '70s. As an artist on the influential Stiff Records label, he became known for his punk-pop hooks as much as for his on- and offstage antics.

In addition to his solo work, Eric has performed and recorded with The Blockheads, Captains of Industry and the Len Bright Combo, among others.

Over the years, Eric has faced some of the classic rock-star pitfalls: alcoholism, depression and bankruptcy. He is brutally honest in both his music and his disdain for the music industry as a whole, but that has not stopped him from recording and touring more or less constantly for the last 30 years. He is currently on the road with Amy Rigby & Marti Jones.

