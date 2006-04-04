© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
French Students Take to Streets Against Job Law

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published April 4, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Swarms of French demonstrators take to the streets in protest of a new law that would make it easier to fire workers younger than 26. The protests draw hundreds of thousands of people. Some of the protesters attack police, who respond with tear gas and paint bullets.

The protests, which drew hundreds of thousands of people, followed President Jacques Chirac's offer to make some concessions in the law, which he supports. French transport workers and teachers staged new strikes on Tuesday.

Eleanor Beardsley
