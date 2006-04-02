© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evangelicals Fret Over Bush's Foreign Policy

By John Ydstie
Published April 2, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The recent case of an Afghan convert to Christianity who was threatened with a death sentence has sown doubts among evangelical Christians about progress toward democracy in Afghanistan and Iraq. Convert Abdul Rahman was given asylum abroad.

Still, evangelicals worry about the United States making sacrifices in the Muslim world, only to see religious freedom threatened. We hear from Dr. Richard Land, of the Southern Baptist Convention, and Reverend Richard Sizik, of the National Association of Evangelicals. John Ydstie reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
See stories by John Ydstie