'Orange Revolution' Leader Rebuffed in Ukraine

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, host:

Just 16 months after the Orange Revolution swept Ukraine, its people have apparently turned their backs on the man who rallied them to democracy. Exit polls from today's parliamentary vote indicate a pro-Russian party will prevail over Our Ukraine, the party of the pro-western President Victor Yushchenko. This was expected, but the big surprise was that the President's party came in third, behind that of his former Prime Minister. Our correspondent in Kiev says the results will make it difficult for President Yushchenko to govern. Turnout was heavy today as voters stood in long lines to cast ballots. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.