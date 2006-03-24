© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Subdudes Mix Gumbo 'Behind the Levee'

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 24, 2006 at 10:14 AM CST
The Subdudes
The Subdudes

When the Subdudes got back together in 2002, fans of their musical gumbo rejoiced. Four years later, the band is running strong with a style of roots-rock that is made to be played live. Their latest CD was produced by Keb Mo.

An homage to old New Orleans -- the band first played there in 1987 -- Behind the Levee relies on guitar, accordion and tambourine to back up the well-shaped harmonies of singer Tommy Malone and his fellow singers.

With elements of bluegrass and zydeco accenting a time-tested approach to rock, the band -- Malone, John Magnie, Steve Amedée, Tim Cook and Jimmy Messa -- bridge the gap between their roots, which extend from New Orleans to Denver and beyond.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye