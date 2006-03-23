'Nicely Done' by The Spinto Band

An experiment in indie-pop that began in a Delaware family's basement has culminated in the Spinto Band's new album, Nice and Nicely Done, now out on Bar/None records.

The Spinto Band started in a basement in Wilmington, Del., with two sets of brothers -- Thomas and Sam Hughes, and Jeff and Joey Hobson -- along with their high school friends Albert Birney and Jon Eaton.

Nick Krill joined in soon after and gave the band its name -- along with some unused lyrics he found among the things of his guitarist grandfather, Roy Spinto. The Spinto Band was formed in earnest in 1996; later, it became a six-piece when Albert Birney left the band.

With their catchy rhythms, multi-layered vocal harmonies, jingly guitars, and radiant energy, word of the Spinto Band is bound to spread far beyond the basement.

