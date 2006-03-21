© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Dinklage Takes on Diesel in 'Guilty'

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 21, 2006 at 10:00 AM CST

Actor Peter Dinklage plays a defense attorney in the new Sidney Lumet-directed film Find Me Guilty, starring Vin Diesel as a member of the Lucchese crime family who represents himself on trial. Dinklage, a person of short stature, is perhaps best known for his award-winning film The Station Agent.

Dinklage also played a dwarf actor in the independent film Living in Oblivion, and a children's book author in the blockbuster movie Elf. His upcoming films include Lassie, The Baxter, and The Little Fugitive.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
