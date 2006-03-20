© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Willie Wisely, On the Upswing

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 20, 2006 at 3:55 PM CST

With an emotional openness that hinges on the smooth sounds of his guitar, Willie Wisely has been crafting pop songs since the early 1990s. Recently, he's been busy, touring and playing at the SxSW conference in support of his new CD, Parador.

A Minneapolis native who has relocated to Los Angeles, Wisely has scored and produced music for a variety of film projects, including comedian Andy Dick's directing debut, Danny Roane: First Time Director. He has also appeared in a number of film and stage productions, from the Bob Crane bio-pic Auto Focus to Lovelace: The Musical.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
