Loesser's 'Happy Fella' Returns to Stage

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 20, 2006 at 10:00 AM CST

The music of Frank Loesser has been celebrated and extended by his wife, Jo Sullivan Loesser, since his death in 1969. But her musical relationship with him began earlier; she starred in the original production of the Loesser Broadway musical The Most Happy Fella.

Jo Sullivan also starred in the long-running New York production of The Three Penny Opera. But she left the stage when she married composer Frank Loesser, whose other musicals include Guys and Dolls and How To Succeed in Business without Really Trying.

After her husband's death, Jo Sullivan Loesser worked to preserve and promote his work, through shows, performances, and recordings. The New York City Opera is currently staging a revival of The Most Happy Fella.

Frank Loesser won an Academy Award for writing the lyrics to "Baby, It's Cold Outside" in 1948.

