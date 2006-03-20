© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Gasp! Goldfish Surviving in L.A. River Water

Published March 20, 2006 at 12:00 PM CST

Two goldfish have been living in a bowl of Los Angeles River water at the offices of The Los Angeles Times for nearly two weeks, part of an experiment to see just how dirty the river water is since city officials have announced a plan to clean it up.

The fishes' every move is monitored by a camera linked to the Times Web site -- Alex Chadwick gets an update on the fish from Los Angeles Times Metro reporter Steve Hymon.

