After starting out playing a mixture of punk and pop, British rockers Supergrass became known for mood-swinging from one album to another. True to form, the band followed a happier album with their latest release, the more sedate Road to Rouen.

The new album has many critics and fans saying that it's the best the band has ever sounded. The result is that Supergrass may defy the trend of teenage rockers losing their way as they mature.

Copyright 2006 XPN