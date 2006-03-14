© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Wood Brothers, Growing Together

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 14, 2006 at 2:58 PM CST

After years of separate musical paths, the brothers Oliver and Chris Wood have released their debut, Ways Not To Lose. The album marks a reunion for the brothers: Oliver had formed the blues-based King Johnson, while Chris is a member of Medeski, Martin and Wood.

The Wood Brothers' debut album was produced by John Medeski. Their music has a rootsy feel that blends blues, folk, and rock music in the context of a guitar/bass duo. Their collaboration combines their shared childhood influences with everything they've learned since leaving home.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye