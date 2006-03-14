Scores of Executed Shiites Found in Baghdad Slum

Iraqi police have found at least 85 bodies, many of them killed execution-style, around Baghdad. Dozens were found buried in a Shiite neighborhood in the Sadr City area of the city. The episode is the latest sign of continued sectarian violence between Shiite and Sunni Muslims.

Sunday, car bombs claimed dozens of lives in Sadr City, a stronghold of radical Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose Mahdi Army has been accused of attacks on Sunnis.

The discoveries Tuesday included 29 bodies unearthed at a children's soccer field in Sadr City. North of Baghdad, a roadside bomb disupted a Shiite pilgrimage, killing one and injuring seven.

Host Alex Chadwick talks with New York Times reporter Ed Wong, who is in Baghdad.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.