Guggenheim Grotto is an Irish band that is quickly gaining notoriety in the United States for their beautiful folk songwriting. Comprising Mick Lynch, Kevin May and Shane Power, the group has just emerged with their debut album, ...Waltzing Alone.

Poetic yet poppy, with tinges of folk and psychedelia, the album is a thoughtful contribution to the genre of intelligent and melodic folk pop.

