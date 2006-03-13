Bush Takes Stock of Iraq, Three Years In

President Bush prepares for the third anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq by launching a public relations offensive on the domestic front. Monday's speech called for unity among the religious factions that have clashed in the wake of the fall of Saddam Hussein.

The president also called for continued patience in establishing peace and order in the country, while at the same time emphasizing progress in democratic elections. Sunday will mark the three-year anniversary of the war in Iraq.

NPR White House Correspondent David Greene discusses President Bush' s speech at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Guest:

David Greene, NPR White House Correspondent

