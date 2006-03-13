A Diverse Tribute From Shawn Mullins

Eclectic singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins named his new CD after the New Orleans studio where he recorded it: 9th Ward Pickin' Parlor. A tribute to the studio forced to move to Kansas by Hurricane Katrina, the music reveals rock, pop, folk, and Celtic influences.

In 2002, Mullins teamed up with Pete Drodge and Matthew Sweet in the Thorns, a band that many listeners would like to see reformed. But for the future, Mullins says he'd like to become an actor -- so much so that he's gotten tips from fellow musician Kris Kristofferson.

Mullins' major-label debut, 1998's Soul's Core, contained the hit "Lullaby." And despite years of productive songwriting, it's the song many fans expect to hear at a Shawn Mullins show.

This interview originally aired on Feb. 17, 2006.

