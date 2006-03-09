Tiny British Island Swaps Feudalism for Democracy

The tiny island of Sark in the English Channel has been known as the Western world's last bastion of feudalism. The island's 40 landowners automatically became members of its parliament. On Wednesday, the parliament on the three-mile-wide island voted to embrace democracy — to a point.

Now the assembly will be half landowners — and half what we might have called "serfs" once upon a time. All will have to win election.

Melissa Block talks with Sark resident Paul Armoghie, a member of the assembly, about the historic decision.

