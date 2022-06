Guitarist and singer Ali Farka Toure of Mali, who died Tuesday of bone cancer, was one of the most well known African performers in the world. He broke through to Western audiences when he collaborated with Ry Cooder in 1994 on the Grammy Award-winning album Talking Timbuktu.

Toure won a second Grammy this year for his album In the Heart of the Moon.

