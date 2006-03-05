Katrina Took Deadly Toll on Elderly

More than 1,300 people in Louisiana died during Hurricane Katrina and the ensuing floods last year. And while the deaths cut across all races, it was age that appeared to determine the likelihood of survival. Nearly 40 percent of the people identified so far were over the age of 71.

Audie Cornish talks with the relatives of three elderly people who died. Nicholas Barrow, Edward Cherrie and Sharon Morang all lost elderly loved ones in the storm and its aftermath.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.