© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Season for Winterpills May Last a While

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 1, 2006 at 5:17 PM CST
The Winterpills light up the night.
The Winterpills light up the night.
Listen

The self-titled debut from Massachusetts-based Winterpills is a disc of faultless, sparkling indie pop. Delivering melodies that draw on influences as diverse (and yet harmonious) as the Beatles, the Carter Family, Elliott Smith and Neil Young, the band presents the results as an organic whole.

A large part of that charm lies in the band's vocals. The songs are powered by frontman Philip Price, as well as the frequently gorgeous combination of his voice with that of bandmate Flora Reed. The results -- on songs like "A Benediction" and "Portrait" -- are often haunting, melancholy and delicate.

The tracks on Winterpills evoke the miseries of that first breakup, and one's loss of innocence. The songs are good, but the sound -- beautiful but spare, sad but hopeful -- sets the group apart.

The Winterpills first appeared on World Cafe on Jan. 30, 2006, as part of the World Cafe: Next series.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye