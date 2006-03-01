The Season for Winterpills May Last a While

Listen Listen • 0:00

The self-titled debut from Massachusetts-based Winterpills is a disc of faultless, sparkling indie pop. Delivering melodies that draw on influences as diverse (and yet harmonious) as the Beatles, the Carter Family, Elliott Smith and Neil Young, the band presents the results as an organic whole.

A large part of that charm lies in the band's vocals. The songs are powered by frontman Philip Price, as well as the frequently gorgeous combination of his voice with that of bandmate Flora Reed. The results -- on songs like "A Benediction" and "Portrait" -- are often haunting, melancholy and delicate.

The tracks on Winterpills evoke the miseries of that first breakup, and one's loss of innocence. The songs are good, but the sound -- beautiful but spare, sad but hopeful -- sets the group apart.

The Winterpills first appeared on World Cafe on Jan. 30, 2006, as part of the World Cafe: Next series.

Copyright 2006 XPN