A Harlem Choir's New 'Arc' of Life

James Allen is the 81-year-old director of the Addicts Rehabilitation Center in Harlem. He founded the center in 1957 after he kicked his own habit. Soon after he founded the center in 1957 -- after kicking his own habit -- Allen founded the a cappella Addicts Rehabilitation Center Gospel Choir (ARC).

The choir has a couple of CD's to their credit: 1997's Walk With Me (Mapleshade), and Thank You, Lord (Wea-2004).

Their song "Walk With Me" was heard recently as a sample on the Kanye West song "Jesus Walks." Bassist and choir leader Curtis Lundy joined the choir in 1992, wanting to rid himself of a cocaine addiction. Lundy has worked extensively with the late Betty Carter, as well as with Art Blakey, Fred Hubbard, and Bobby Watson.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.