Zulu Krewe Loves a Parade

By Karen Grigsby Bates
Published February 28, 2006 at 12:23 PM CST

The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club is the oldest mostly-black krewe in New Orleans' Mardi Gras parade. They're at the head of the procession this year amid recovery from Hurricane Katrina.

Coming back wasn't a completely controversy-free decision. Many members lost homes and incomes, but Keith Doley, a second generation Zulu who lost his home, said the membership made the right decision, for this year and for history.

"It was very important," Doley says. "Zulu starts Mardi Gras morning. We set the tempo."

Karen Grigsby Bates
