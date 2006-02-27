Nicolai Dunger: Upbeat, Not Beat Up

Nicolai Dunger is a Swedish singer-songwriter whose music evokes the emotions of early Van Morrison and the poignant vocals of Jeff Buckley. Nicolai has toured or recorded toured with artists like Soundtrack of Our Lives, Calexico, Will Oldham, Sufjan Stevens, and Mercury Rev.

Dunger followed an unusual path to the music industry: He gave up being a Swedish national soccer player to pursue a musical career after being discovered singing on a balcony in the small town in northern Sweden where he was born.

His most recent album, Here Is My Song You Can Have It...I Don't Want It Anymore/Yours 4-Ever is surprisingly upbeat, especially considering it was written for the girlfriend he had just broke up with. The album, co-produced by Mercury Rev, was recorded in sessions both in New York City and Stockholm, Sweden.

Recent Release: Here Is My Song You Can Have It...I Don't Want It Anymore/Yours 4-Ever

Release Date: March 14, 2006

Label: Zoe Records

Band Origin: Piteå, Sweden

