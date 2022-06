/ Andrea Hsu, NPR / Andrea Hsu, NPR In the Lower Ninth ward, the collapsing houses are too dangerous to even try to retrieve belongings.

Six months after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans is a city of revelry --- and a city of despair. A city where some neighborhoods are up and running, and others are a wasteland. A city where some have found a new calling, and some can no longer cope. Robert Siegel and Michele Norris report from New Orleans.

This report was produced by Andrea Hsu.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.